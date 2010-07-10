FOR YOUR KNOWLEDGE:what is pharming?

"PHARMING"
- Pharming is the production of human drugs in farm animals.
- Some human proteins are very valuable drugs.
- Human genes contain instructions for making human proteins.
- Human genes can be transferred to microorganisms or other animals.
- Microorganisms can be used as factories to produce some but not all human proteins (for example human insulin).
- "Pharm" animals are simple factories that can produce any human protein.
- In the future "pharm" animals may be used to produce "human" organs.
No comments:
Post a Comment