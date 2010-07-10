Saturday, July 10, 2010

FOR YOUR KNOWLEDGE:what is pharming?

"PHARMING"

  • Pharming is the production of human drugs in farm animals.
  • Some human proteins are very valuable drugs.
  • Human genes contain instructions for making human proteins.
  • Human genes can be transferred to microorganisms or other animals.
  • Microorganisms can be used as factories to produce some but not all human proteins (for example human insulin).
  • "Pharm" animals are simple factories that can produce any human protein.
  • In the future "pharm" animals may be used to produce "human" organs.
