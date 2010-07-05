Monday, July 5, 2010

Japan stem cell scientist wins Kyoto Prize

Embryonic Stem Cells. (A) shows hESCs. (B) sho...Image via Wikipedia

Japan stem cell scientist wins Kyoto Prize


TOKYO - A Japanese scientist who created the equivalent of embryonic stem cells from ordinary skin cells has won one of this year's Kyoto Prizes and will receive a $550,000 prize.

Related articles by Zemanta
Enhanced by Zemanta
Posted by at
Reactions: 

4 comments:

  1. Hey, you have a great blog here! I'm definitely going to bookmark you!thank you,
    Hubpages Hub Creation
    Web 2.0 Submissions
    Local Business Listings

    ReplyDelete

  2. I recently came across your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. I don't know what to say except that I have enjoyed reading. Nice blog. I will keep visiting this blog very often.


    Susan

    Cancer Treatment Guide

    ReplyDelete


  3. Do you need personal loan? Does your firm,company or industry need financial assistance? Do you need finance to start your business? Do you need finance to expand your business? We give out loan to interested inviduals who are seeking loan with good faith. Are you seriously in need of an urgent loan contac us at Email: honestloan10@gmail.com
    APPLICATION DETAILS
    Your Full Details:
    Full Name:
    Loan Amount Need:
    Loan Duration:
    Phone Number:
    Applied before?
    State:
    Monthly Income:
    Country:
    You are to send this to our Company Email Address: fasterloanservice@gmail.com

    ReplyDelete

  4. Do you need a quick long or short term loan with a relatively low interest rate as low as 3%? We offer Xmas loan, business loan, personal loan, home loan, auto loan,student loan, debt consolidation loan e.t.c. no matter your score, If yes contact us via Email: finance2014911@gmail.com Fill The Loan Application Form Below Name............ Amount Needed........ Duration.......... Country............ Monthly income....... Age............. Phone Number........ Sex ................. Email................Business Plan/Use Of Your Loan:....... Apply now on this email :finance2014911@gmail.com Warm Regards Dr Purva Sharegistry

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)