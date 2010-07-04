Sunday, July 4, 2010

Scientists herald 10-year anniversary of human genome

Human genomeImage via Wikipedia

Scientists herald 10-year anniversary of human genome\


The Human Genome Project (HGP) was funded with three billion dollars, or roughly a dollar for every base pair, or rung in the genetic ladder, and took 10 years to produce the rough draft, which was followed by a "polished" version in 2003.
Today, California companies Illumina and Life Technologies say they can do the same job in a day for less than 6,000 dollars, while rival Complete Genomics is reportedly offering a price of 5,000 dollars.
This plunge in price has even enabled scientists to pry open the DNA of a whole range of non-human species. They have, in fact, mapped the genomes of more than 3,800 organisms, including the humble mouse and the common fruitfly.
Related articles by Zemanta
Enhanced by Zemanta
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)