Image via Wikipedia
Scientists herald 10-year anniversary of human genome\
The Human Genome Project (HGP) was funded with three billion dollars, or roughly a dollar for every base pair, or rung in the genetic ladder, and took 10 years to produce the rough draft, which was followed by a "polished" version in 2003.
Today, California companies Illumina and Life Technologies say they can do the same job in a day for less than 6,000 dollars, while rival Complete Genomics is reportedly offering a price of 5,000 dollars.
This plunge in price has even enabled scientists to pry open the DNA of a whole range of non-human species. They have, in fact, mapped the genomes of more than 3,800 organisms, including the humble mouse and the common fruitfly.
No comments:
Post a Comment