I STARTED THIS BLOG WITH THE INTENTION TO HELP IMPART KNOWLEDGE ABOUT BIOTECHNOLOGY AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE TOPICS TO ALL.
MY BLOG SHALL CONTAIN NEWS RELATED TO LIFE SCIENCES AND BIOTECHNOLOGY,LINKS TO WEBSITES,VIDEOS OF BIOTECH TOPICS ETC..
Sidd,I just wanted to say hello from Boston. It was such pleasant suprise to have been intrigued by seeing your book in a small bookstore while taking a break from Boston in Stowe, Vt. i I have found it incredible reading which I suppose would be most credited by having teared me away from one of the most incredible books I have read in the last 4 or 5 years, "Thinking Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (great reading btw). I had been raving about this book to all but now I have now started to read 50:50, but tend to read your book more a little more. Which is better the Beatles or Rolling Stones? I hope you are feeling as happy as all the accolades would permit. david peak dpeak@partners.org
Sidd,ReplyDelete
I just wanted to say hello from Boston. It was such pleasant suprise to have been intrigued by seeing your book in a small bookstore while taking a break from Boston in Stowe, Vt. i I have found it incredible reading which I suppose would be most credited by having teared me away from one of the most incredible books I have read in the last 4 or 5 years, "Thinking Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (great reading btw). I had been raving about this book to all but now I have now started to read 50:50, but tend to read your book more a little more. Which is better the Beatles or Rolling Stones? I hope you are feeling as happy as all the accolades would permit. david peak dpeak@partners.org