Why trouble to make compounds yourself when a bug will do it for you’ – these words of J.B.S. Haldane (one of the perceptive scientists of his time) in 1929, encapsulated the logic behind what is now termed biotechnology.
Biotechnology is the fastest growing applied science of our times, it is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of industrial development. Biotechnology involves the use of plant and animal cells and microbes in the manufacture of goods useful to mankind. But mainly, the biotechnology boom is due to genetic engineering, in which simple life forms are created to make entirely new products.
Anyone who wants to know how science is changing our world will need to know about the dramatic progress of biotechnology. The food processing industry has seen great advances due to biotechnology.
Biotechnology has an enormous range of applications and this has created a wide variety of work for biotechnilogists. Biotechnogists may be working on spectacular applications in medicine. They can make antibodies to diagnose and treat diseases, make human insulin widely available, and find new vaccines to ward off hitherto intractable infections and it may soon be possible even to compensate for defective human genes.
