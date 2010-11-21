By substituting a healthy gene for a defective one, scientists were able to partially restore the heart's ability to pump in 39 heart failure patients, researchers report

This is the first time gene therapy has been tested and shown to improve outcomes for patients with advanced heart failure,The therapy works by replenishing levels of an enzyme necessary for the heart to pump more efficiently by introducing the gene for SERCA2a, which is depressed in these patients. If these results are confirmed in future trials, this approach could be an alternative to heart transplant for patients without any other options,The gene for SERCA2a raises levels of the enzyme back to where the heart can pump more efficiently. The enzyme regulates calcium cycling, which, in turn, is involved in how well the heart contracts, the researchers said.
"Heart failure is a defect in contractility related to calcium cycling," explained Dr. Robert Eckel, past president of the AHA
and professor of medicine at the University of Colorado Denver.
The study authors hope that, if replicated in larger trials, the gene-therapy treatment could actually delay or obviate the need for heart transplants in patients with heart failure
.
