Stem Cell treatment site

I STARTED THIS BLOG WITH THE INTENTION TO HELP IMPART KNOWLEDGE ABOUT BIOTECHNOLOGY AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE TOPICS TO ALL.
MY BLOG SHALL CONTAIN NEWS RELATED TO LIFE SCIENCES AND BIOTECHNOLOGY,LINKS TO WEBSITES,VIDEOS OF BIOTECH TOPICS ETC..
hw do i contact siddharth mukherjee?
Dear sir..please update your blog..its quite good and very informative.
I think that Siddhartha Mukherjee may have more insight into cancer than any other living human being, as he understands that the "cure to cancer" is more likely to be a breakthrough that is social rather than scientific.
"The Emperor of All Maladies" is not just a brilliant book about cancer. It is written by someone whose command of English is rich, wide, and profound. What a pleasure to read scientific topics by an author who is, in the best sense of the word, educated.
while reading your book i find an uncanny similarity between the behavior of cancer cell and the nuclear molecules . Both behaves in the same way . If the energy is released over long period , its perfectly normal but if same happens in a minute, its explosion . Same with the cancer cell . So is there a fundamental law , that can be discovered, to explain the creation - physical , biological ,, all ??? if so the cure for cancer can from cosmology rather than medicine Where do I get your book The Gene ?
